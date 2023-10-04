The Fantasy Football Numbers Do Lie: Don't be fooled in Week 5

. He saw 24 carries last week and 74% of Houston's RB opportunities, when he also lost a touchdown catch to an ineligible man downfield penalty. Pierce is top-10 in red-zone carries yet has just one TD playing for a Texans offense scoring in the top half of the league.

Robinson is the RB10 (0.5 PPR) in points per game over the first four weeks. It’s hard to complain about his production given the volatility throughout the league, but Robinson hasn’t quite lived up to expectations after being drafted in the first round.

Robinson is third in the NFL in yards per touch and leads all running backs in receptions. He also haswithout a rushing score. Atlanta's last two matchups came on the road against a Lions run defense ceding an NFL-low 45.3 rushing YPG to running backs and a Jacksonville D allowing the fifth-lowest EPA/rush.

Robinson will likely continue to lose goal-line touchdowns to Allgeier at times, but Atlanta’s backfield is now ruled by the rookie, who should be considered a top-five fantasy player.(and Josh McDaniels not challenging). It made up for Jacobs being tackled at the one-foot line earlier in the game, which resulted in an Aidan O'Connell rush TD. headtopics.com

Jacobs ran for 12 touchdowns last year and remains Las Vegas' true workhorse. He's been allergic to the end zone early on in 2023 despite ranking top-five in carries inside the five-yard line. Jacobs is sixth inWaddle was drafted in the second round of fantasy leagues but hasn't been a top-45 WR in fantasy points per game to open 2023.

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa is getting an NFL-high 9.6 YPA and has attempted a healthy 10 end-zone targets. The Dolphins are blowing away the rest of the league in yards per play, getting 8.0 with the second-best at 6.3. Miami's offense will gain a ton of yards and score a bunch of points if health cooperates.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Fantasy Football Stock Up, Stock DownWith a quarter of the NFL season in the books, here’s a look at some of the biggest fantasy winners ... and a few disappointments.

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: How have running back draft strategies fared so far?Nearly a quarter through the season, we should be reflecting a bit on our draft strategies and how they served us. We're at a point where the season isn't won or lost, but we're getting close. Running back is arguably the most controversial draft strategy position in fantasy: Zero RB, Hero RB (aka Anchor RB) or traditional RB-heavy drafters love to argue over whose plans will yield the best results come the fantasy playoffs. With several interesting RB performances in Week 4, I thought we could check in through the lens of draft strategy to see which is winning so far.

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: How have running back draft strategies fared so far?Nearly a quarter through the season, we should be reflecting a bit on our draft strategies and how they served us. We're at a point where the season isn't won or lost, but we're getting close. Running back is arguably the most controversial draft strategy position in fantasy: Zero RB, Hero RB (aka Anchor RB) or traditional RB-heavy drafters love to argue over whose plans will yield the best results come the fantasy playoffs. With several interesting RB performances in Week 4, I thought we could check in through the lens of draft strategy to see which is winning so far.

Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver wire: Jaleel McLaughlin, Cam Akers are must-addsThese two running backs could pay big dividends moving forward.

Fantasy Football Week 5 RankingsA battle between two behemoth quarterbacks will take place in Week 5 — and potentially, a precursor to a future NFL playoff matchup. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Fantasy Football Week 5 RankingsA battle between two behemoth quarterbacks will take place in Week 5 — and potentially, a precursor to a future NFL playoff matchup. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.