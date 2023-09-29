The Family Chantel: The Final Chapter May Feature The Most Explosive Drama Yet

Facts about The Family Chantel season 5. An explosive first peek showed Pedro and Chantel preparing to meet up for the first time in nine months. Things are so tense, and both of them look miserable. However, Chantel's more emotional than Pedro, who appeared to want the split more.

It definitely seemed like Chantel loved Pedro a lot. In The Family Chantel season 5, she'll need to face her ex-partner while the cameras roll. Their most awkward moments will be captured onscreen, and what's already messy could get so much worse.This Divorce Isn't Amicable Chantel's really suffering in the trailer, and said that going through their split is the hardest thing she's ever done. She seemed stressed but determined. This is something she has to get through with the whole world watching. Dressed in a pink business suit, she brandished legal documents and looked like she'd rather be anywhere else. Meanwhile, The Family Chantel's Pedro Jimeno's showing a lot of attitude. While talking to cameras about Chantel's family and how they want to ruin his life in the United States, he really unloaded. "F*ck them. F*ck all of them!"

Obviously, since it's a trailer, it's just scratching the surface, by showing a little taste of the kinds of electrifying moments that are going to light up screens during the season. Even when the reality TV show stars Pedro and Chantel seemed happy together, they had their moments. Imagine how wild it's going to get when they're formally at war, rather than just another couple having a disagreement. Chantel says that Pedro betrayed her, and she wants him to get, "what's coming to him."

The clip teases the reappearance of Nicole Jimeno's close friend, Coraima Morla, who's basically Chantel's arch-enemy. That happens right around the time that Pedro says he wants to be, "free." Since Chantel's painting Pedro as a cheater and outright scumbag in the trailer, and Coraima's back in the picture, Pedro and Chantel are destined to get into some jaw-dropping arguments during the season. So much is happening, and none of it's good.

No One Will Hold Back The dynamic has changed so much, and that means that Chantel's parents Karen and Thomas Everett are baying for Pedro's blood. They never trusted him, and maybe they shouldn't have. Their instincts were probably right on the money. However, Pedro's defiant, so he may really fight back when they accuse him of hurting their daughter. Pedro wants out, and he won't take kindly to being hassled by the people who've judged him for years, rightly or wrongly.

Based on the trailer, it's going to be a barn-burner. Tension is sky-high, strong personalities are clashing like never before, and so much turmoil's unfolding onscreen. There may even be a little voodoo in the mix! Heightened emotions are what the show's always been about. The Family Chantel season 5's probably going to feature the same kinds of histrionics, but at a whole other level. In the trailer, Chantel says, "you know what you did!" Pedro denies being a user. It's what viewers are used to, on steroids, and there's every reason to expect the kind of searing drama that made the show what it is.