The Family Chantel: Is Chantel Dating Drake After Pedro Divorce?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Family Chantel is back for its new season, and so are the rumors about Drake being interested in dating Chantel Everett after her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. Chantel, a 32-year-old from Georgia, gained reality TV fame thanks to her 90 Day Fiancé season 4 debut with 33-year-old Pedro from the Dominican Republic.

Pedro asked for a divorce and then followed the restraining orders against each other. Pedro and Chantel have to still yet to announce if they have finalized their divorce. But amidst that, there have been rumors of a possible new romance for Chantel, with none other than rapper Drake. In August 2022, media outlets reported that Drake had supposedly been DMing Chantel.

Chantel feels she’s going through a divorce just like any other person going through the same experience. The only difference is that her divorce is public. She doesn’t feel like having the cameras around or letting the public into her life has caused her divorce in any way. headtopics.com

Chantel Says She Still "Believes" In Love Chantel has now learned to put herself first. She knows now how to be by herself and how to be strong. “I do believe in love,” said Chantel. She feels like love is the “most powerful emotion” and “energy.” Still, she is not sure if she could bring any future relationships to television.

Chantel Is Keeping Her "Love Life" Private While Chantel thinks Drake is “hot,” she is not ready to talk about her love life yet. She wants to tell fans nothing and insists on them watching The Family Chantel season 5 and stay tuned to find out. However, Chantel did set the record straight on her sister Winter Everett’s relationship rumors with Asuelu Pulaa. headtopics.com

