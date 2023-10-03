| The Falcons are paying badly for mismanaging the quarterback position

ListenAmong the few people who appear genuinely puzzled by Desmond Ridder’s inability to at least impersonate a starting NFL quarterback are, alas, decision-makers for the Atlanta Falcons, the team that drafted him.
Except none of that is actually happening, and it’s already looking to some coaches and executives around the league like the 2-2 Falcons, with their utter stubbornness about the most important position in all of professional sports, wasted a prime opportunity to host at least one playoff game.
“They f----d it up at quarterback,” is how one NFL GM put it during training camp, when asked about Atlanta’s potential to win the suspect NFC South. “They don’t have one.” (The GM spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to discuss the rosters of rival teams.
Another GM, under the same restrictions, was recently asked about Ridder’s abilities. “You can’t win in this league with him as your starting quarterback,” he said. “Doesn’t matter what division you are in. … They should have gone after Lamar Jackson when they had the chance. headtopics.com
