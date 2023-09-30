The 'Ezra Is Ahsoka's Inquisitor' Theory Is REALLY Ironic Now, Huh?

Warning! This article contains minor spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

The theory that Ezra Bridger was the real Inquisitor in Ahsoka has only become more ironic as the show continues. Before the Ahsoka series premiered, many believed that the missing Bokken Jedi Ezra Bridger was the face behind the Inquisitor's mask. After all, Marrok was an entirely new Inquisitor that hadn't been seen before in the Star Wars franchise – despite his armor resembling that of Star Wars Rebels' Eighth Brother – and Ezra had been missing for years since defeating Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Liberation of Lothal in the Rebels series finale. Other Inquisitors were once Jedi, too, so the theory that Ezra had fallen to the dark side during his exile was genuinely plausible.

Ahsoka episode 4 “Part Four: Fallen Jed,” dispelled this compelling theory, however.

Ahsoka episode 4 “Part Four: Fallen Jed,” dispelled this compelling theory, however. When Ahsoka slashed right through Marrok’s body with her lightsaber during their duel, he vanished in a cloud of green Nightsister magick, proving that he was merely a reanimated figure, not an already beloved character. Later, in Ahsoka episode 6, Ezra was found alive and well by Sabine Wren on Peridea. It’s clear he could never have been an Inquisitor – Ezra’s inherent kindness and playfulness shine through in every interaction he has with Sabine – but there’s something strange going on with him, too.

Ezra Is The Least Inquisitive Jedi EVER An Inquisitor’s job demands them to be inquisitive – they were tasked with hunting down any Jedi that had escaped the horrifying events of Order 66, searching far and wide across the galaxy. In Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger has never been less inquisitive, making the theory that he might have been an Inquisitor all the more ironic. Relatively speaking, Sabine has been telling Ezra very little about the state of the galaxy back home and his friends’ lives. Even more importantly, she hasn’t told him anything about how she managed to get to Peridea, what it might cost the galaxy, and how she’s planning to get them back.

Every time Ezra tries to ask her more about it, she quickly changes the subject. In Ahsoka episode 7 “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness”, Sabine cleverly keeps him from asking her more about their impending journey home by revealing that Ahsoka had taken her on as an apprentice. Of course, this surprises Ezra, just as it surprised audiences when this twist was first revealed in the Ahsoka trailers, and it kept him from questioning her further. But why hasn’t he tried harder to get more answers out of her?

Why Doesn't Ezra Want To Know What's Going On? Ezra is understandably curious about the goings-on at home – he sacrificed everything to keep Lothal and the rest of the galaxy safe from Grand Admiral Thrawn’s clutches and, by extension, the rest of the Empire. But he’s been gone a long time, and Peridea is a galaxy away. Perhaps, by not asking Sabine too many questions, he’s hoping to protect himself from disappointment and grief should they never manage to make it back home. He’s been stuck there for nearly a decade, missing his family. The pain he might feel should they fail to escape would be immense, and knowing less about his friends and homeworld might help soften the blow of such a loss as Ahsoka rushes toward its season finale.

Ahsoka releases new episodes Tuesdays at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Disney+.