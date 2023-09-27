The Expendables, Into the Badlands, and Everything Else Leaving Netflix in October

Netflix is losing quite a few titles next month. There are some big movies leaving Netflix in October, including the first three Expendables movies. All three movies in the Sylvester Stallone series are going to be exiting on October 4th.

The biggest day for departures is on October 31st, where several movies and shows will be leaving. Cliffhanger, Steel Magnolias, Reservoir Dogs, and a couple of different Nickelodeon shows are set to depart Netflix on that day.

A new month is almost upon us and that means some big changes are coming to Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix sent out the newsletter that revealed all of the movies and TV shows that are set to join the streaming service in the month of October. The release of those monthly lists is always an exciting time for subscribers, but each list also comes with a bit of bad news. There are also quite a few titles leaving Netflix as well.

Everything Leaving Netflix in OctoberHere's the full list of titles set to exit Netflix next month:The RentalJexiThe ExpendablesThe Expendables 3American Pie: Girls' RulesHalf & Half: Seasons 1-4Leaving 10/31/23CollateralFerris Bueller's Day OffHey Arnold! The Jungle MovieLEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLENo Strings AttachedReservoir DogsTagged: Seasons 1-3The Pink PantherThe Thundermans: Seasons 1-2What's New on Netflix?There may be a lot of titles leaving Netflix next month, but the streaming service also has a lot of movies and shows set to arrive in October as well. The biggest day for new additions next month is on October 1stA Beautiful MindBackdraftCatch Me If You CanColombianaDune (2021)Forgetting Sarah MarshallHot Tub Time MachineLove ActuallyMiss JuneteenthMission: Impossible – Ghost ProtocolMission: Impossible IIIRole ModelsSaving Private RyanSex and the City 2The Adventures of TintinThe Amazing Spider-Man 2The House BunnyWar of the Worlds