The Expendables 4 Wasted 2 Incredible Martial Artists (Not Who You Think)

The Expendables wasted 2 talented performers. Both Jaa and Uwais are beloved martial arts stars, and The Expendables 4 does a passable but not spectacular job of utilizing their talents in the action.

Jaa's fight scenes are energetic but hampered by fast editing, while Uwais gets in a solid final showdown opposite Jason Statham. However, Jaa and Uwais are not the only skilled martial artists in The Expendables 4's cast, with Dan Chupong and Mike Moeller both appearing in the high-octane sequel. Unfortunately, The Expendables 4 completely overlooks what the two are capable of.

RELATED: Why Sylvester Stallone Is Barely In The Expendables 4 Dan Chupong & Mike Moeller Are Wasted In The Expendables 4 Mike Moeller has a semi-pivotal role in The Expendables 4 as Jumbo Shrimp, a mercenary whom Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and Lee Christmas (Statham) develop a rivalry with after a bar fight to retrieve Barney's ring, which he'd lost in a bet. Jumbo Shrimp returns during The Expendables 4 ending, with Barney crashing the team's plan with his enemy on board in order to fake his own death.

