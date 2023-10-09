The Expanse (2015) | ScreenRant

Space travel has always been dangerous, but a new Ring gate theory from Dr. Elvi Okoye shows it might be worse than they imagined.

Telltale released a new trailer for their prequel game to The Expanse TV show, and though it reveals little, a couple characters make an appearance.There have been dozens of sci-fi shows for fans of the genre, but the last decade has offered some exceptional options.Most fantastic shows get more than their share of Emmy nominations and wins.

Read more:

screenrant »

labyrinth (1986) | ScreenRantDirected by Jim Henson and written by Monty Python's Terry Jones, Labyrinth stars Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a teenage girl whose accidental wish that her baby brother be taken by the Goblin King results in an epic quest to save the baby from the King through a vast labyrinth, accompanied by its inhabitants. David Bowie also stars as Jareth, the Goblin King, and many of the characters are played by puppets created by Henson.

The Incredibles (2004) | ScreenRantPixar's The Incredibles tells the story of a super-family forced to conceal their powers. Years after superheroes were outlawed, the superpowered Parr family live a normal life. However, after his secret vigilante work uncovers a conspiracy that points to the rise of a new supervillain, Mr. Incredible must rely on the help of his wife Elastigirl and their children, Violet and Dash, to save the world from the evil Syndrome.

Lego Masters (2020) | ScreenRantLEGO Masters is a FOX reality competition series that began airing in 2020. The series is based on the British show of the same name. On each episode, teams of two are challenged to build LEGO projects. Hosted by Will Arnett, the competition is judged by LEGO Group designers Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. Each week, one team is eliminated from the competition. On the season finale of LEGO Masters, the top teams compete for a $100,000 grand prize, a LEGO Masters trophy, and the title of LEGO Maste

Nintendo | ScreenRantNintendo is one of the world's most successful and popular video game companies. It was founded in 1889 by Fusajiro Yamauchi, who started the company by making Japanese playing cards. When Nintendo broke into the video game industry, it exploded in popularity. Nintendo has released several consoles over the years, such as the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Nintendo 64, Gameboy, Wii, and the Nintendo Switch. The company has also created several iconic franchises like Mario, The Legend of Ze

Baywatch (2017) | ScreenRantBased on the popular television series of the same name Baywatch follows beach lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson) as he trains over-confident disgraced Olympic Athlete Matt Brody (Zac Efron) to join his team. While patrolling the beach, Mitch uncovers a criminal conspiracy and drug ring, and enlists his fellow lifeguards to investigate shady businesswoman Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra).

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) | ScreenRantCreature from the Black Lagoon is a Universal creature feature that sees a group of scientists on a mission in the Amazon, who soon find that they're not alone. Roaming in the swampland with them is a mysterious humanoid creature with amphibious traits who becomes infatuated with a female scientist, but it's appearance strikes fear into the hearts of the intrepid explorers, leading to grave danger as a result.