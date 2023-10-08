‘The Exorcist’ Prequels Explained

There are few horror films more iconic than The Exorcist. The tale of a young girl’s demonic possession and her salvation by a pair of Catholic priests has endured at an unprecedented level, and almost 50 years on, it is still regularly cited as one of the scariest films ever made.

How Did We Get Two Exorcist Prequels? The concept of a prequel focusing on a young Father Merrin (Max von Sydow’s character from the original) had been floating around the hallways of Warner Bros. since the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2002 that production got underway.

Paul Schrader Wasn't the Right Choice for a Big-Budget Horror Movie The first mistake made was hiring Schrader. Not that Schrader is a bad filmmaker – quite the opposite, in fact – but his career-long obsession with arthouse dramas made him an odd choice for a horror film.

This is a film that opens with a traumatic scene of Merrin being forced to participate in the execution of ten citizens in Nazi-occupied Holland during WWII, an encounter that shatters his belief in God. The film simply wasn’t shot to be scary, and no amount of editing would change that. The studio also realized this, and shortly after, a barrage of reshoots was ordered.

'Exorcist: The Beginning' Was a Box-Office and Critical Failure Once again, things did not go well. The Beginning opened to negative reviews and underwhelming box office results, but it's unfair to blame Harlin. He was tasked with creating a more accessible film that contained all the thrills a popcorn-munching audience would want, and in this regard, he succeeded.

Paul Schrader's 'Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist' Also Failed Rumors of Schrader returning started a month after The Beginning hit theatres, and he was officially rehired soon after. The meager budget and the short time he was allocated means the final version of Dominion can still not be considered a true director’s cut, but it does come very close to his original vision.

