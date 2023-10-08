The Exorcist: Believer Turned To Taylor Swift To Help Child Actors Recover From Intense Scenes

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon Greene reveals that the film's young stars, Lidya Jewett and Olivia O'Neill, would listen to Taylor Swift to recover from tense scenes. Jewett and O'Neill portray Angela and Katherine, respectively, two girls who are suffering from demonic possession.

In an interview with Forbes, Greene revealed how Jewett and O'Neill handled the dark and intense scenes they filmed for The Exorcist: Believer. He acknowledged that the scenes take an emotional toll on the girls. Hence, sometimes they'd just call for a break and listen and dance to Swift to separate themselves from the harrowing scenes.

Credit is due to Lidya Jewett and Olivia O'Neill, who play the two girls. We had many moments that were genuinely terrifying to witness, particularly in that climactic sequence," the director mused. headtopics.com

The Exorcist: Believer Learned From Past Mistakes To Protect Its Child Stars The Exorcist: Believer is the one film in the franchise that most closely parallels the original The Exorcist film, considering the return of Burstyn and the central focus on two young, possessed girls. It also set out to be as shocking, gruesome, and terrifying as the original.

Some of this "curse," though, could be attributed to a lack of safety and protection onset. Blair, unfortunately, became a victim of The Exorcist's unsafe working conditions, fracturing her spine due to being strapped to a violently shaking bed. The fracture turned into scoliosis and proved to have quite an impact on her health later in life. headtopics.com

One of the most important ways it did this was to invite Blair on set as an advisor. Hence, she was able to use her firsthand experiences to help the cast and crew know best how to safely take Jewett and O'Neill to dark places in The Exorcist: Believer. Additionally, from Greene's Swift comments, it appears the film ensured it didn't push Jewett and O'Neill too hard.

screenrant »

