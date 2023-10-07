'The Exorcist: Believer' tops the box office on its opening night

‘The Nun II’ creeps back to top slot, edges out ‘A Haunting in Venice’The sequel to 1973’s “The Exorcist” and the sixth film in the horror franchise raked in just over $11.9 million,the slasher flick — which stars Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair reprising their roles from the original — “a dud” and “awful.

Sci-fi action thriller “The Creator,” which was in the number three spot last week, moved down a notch to fourth with a just over $1.7 million take.,” which centers around “Duck Dynasty’s” Phil Robertson’s early infidelities and alcohol addiction that threatened to tear his family apart, came in fifth, taking home just over $1 million.

Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi 'vandalized' US Capitol as a Senate page — which led to groveling apology Former PM Naftali Bennett calls on Israel to 'destroy' Hamas as death toll reaches 300 -- and Netanyahu promises 'mighty vengeance' headtopics.com

Travis Kelce enjoys birthday dinner with pals at Kansas City restaurant amid Taylor Swift romance: report

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

The Exorcist: Believer tries to the original's horror, but even Ellen Burstyn isn’t enoughThe Exorcist: Believer

Directed by David Gordon Green.

The Exorcist: Believer Director Reveals The Intense Secrecy Around SPOILER'S Big CameoThe director and producer of The Exorcist: Believer explains how that epic cameo from SPOILER happened and how it was shot under the utmost secrecy.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Garners Unimpressive Reviews After Studio Spends $400 Million for Rights | THR News VideoThe Exorcist: Believer is getting horrifying reviews, after Universal reportedly paid $400 million for the rights. The movie scored only a 22 percent average from critics on Rotten Tomato…

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Review: A Devil for Every DenominationThe latest in the possession franchise serves as an immediate sequel to William Friedkin’s 1973 classic and sees a variety of religious professionals team up to try to cast demons out of a pair of girls.

Tras resucitar a Michael Myers, este director se enfrenta a ‘The Exorcist’David Gordon Green, director de ‘The Exorcist: Believer’, habla de su arriesgada secuela

The Exorcist: Believer Ending ExplainedHere's everything you need to know about the ending of The Exorcist: Believer (SPOILERS)