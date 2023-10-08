'The Exorcist: Believer' toma posesión de la taquilla con buen estreno

Enfrentando una competencia de lanzamientos poco importantes, la más reciente insurrección de la demoníaca franquicia recaudó para Universal Pictures y Blumhouse Productions 27,2 millones de dólares en Norteamérica en su fin de semana de estreno, según estimados del estudio del domingo. Eso representa más que las tres películas que le siguen juntas.

La nueva “Exorcist” se estrenó poco antes del 50mo aniversario del clásico de terror original y sólo dos meses después de la muerte del director de la película original, William Friedkin.

Read more:

latimes »

'The Exorcist: Believer' | Watch How Actors Transformed Into Demon-Possessed ChildrenThe young stars of 'The Exorcist: Believer' break down their on-screen transformations into demon-possessed children. Lidya Jewett and Olivia O'Neill share how the sequel pays tribute to the 1973 horror classic. Leslie Odom Jr. recalls the first time he watched 'The Exorcist,' praising the performance of his co-star, Ellen Burstyn, who reprises her role as Regan MacNeil's distraught mother, 50 years after the original film. The 90-year-old actress calls the new movie 'scary as hell.' These interviews were conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13. 'The Exorcist: Believer' is in theaters now.\r



'The Exorcist: Believer' won't make any convertsDirector David Gordon Green explains why he wanted to take on 'The Exorcist' franchise.

'The Exorcist: Believer': un viaje a Haití, vudú y dos niñas poseídas renuevan la historiaSin el personaje de la niña Regan MacNeil ni el padre Karras, 'The Exorcist' regresa 50 años después con una versión renovada que abarca desde un viaje a Haití hasta rituales de vudú, y en el que el p

ComicBook Nation: Loki Season 2 Premiere & Exorcist: Believer ReviewThis episode breaks down Marvel's Loki Season 2 premiere, a review of the Exorcist reboot, and predictions for WWE Fastlane.

Exorcist Believer: Linda Blair Cameo as Regan MacNeil Ending ExplainedHere's what that cameo in 'The Exorcist: Believer' ending means.

Exorcist: Believer Director David Gordon Green on the Future of His New Horror TrilogyThe follow-up to William Friedkin's 1973 horror classic stars Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr., and is in theaters now.