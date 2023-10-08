The Exorcist: Believer's Shocking Chris MacNeil Decision & What It Means

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Ellen Burstyn reprised her role as Chris MacNeil in The Exorcist: Believer, and the shocking journey of her character could have significant implications for the movie's planned sequels.

While the extent of Ellen Burstyn's role was unclear in the movie's promotion, it quickly became clear that it was more than just a gratuitous cameo. After her initial encounter with Victor, Chris MacNeil is brought to confront the possessed Katherine, who is terrorizing her family in their home.

Chris Goes Blind In The Exorcist: Believer After Being Stabbed In The Exorcist: Believer, the demon possessing Katherine, a Mesopotamian demon named Lamashtu, viciously attacked Chris MacNeil, stabbing out both of her eyes with a crucifix, leaving her totally blind. headtopics.com

Related: Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair Had Input On Where Their Characters Are In The Exorcist: Believer Chris' role in the unfolding story didn't end there, however. In The Exorcist: Believer's final scenes, Chris is visited by her daughter Regan in the hospital, who she had previously been estranged for a number of years. While not explicitly stated, the reunion of Chris and Regan implies a potentially larger role for the MacNeils in the planned sequel, The Exorcist: Deceiver.

The Real Meaning Of Chris Losing Her Eyesight In Exorcist: Believer There is certainly symbolism to be found in Chris MacNeil's very literal blinding in The Exorcist: Believer. headtopics.com

Chris MacNeil's main power in the battle against Lamashtu is that she has experienced a possession before, and seen how the demons responsible can be defeated. Because she has literally seen it before, Chris's belief in the demons themselves and in exorcism is uniquely strong.

