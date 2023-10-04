The Exorcist: Believer Rotten Tomatoes Score and Reviews Are Out

The power of The Exorcist: Believer is anything but compelling, according to the first reactions from critics. David Gordon Green, who directed Blumhouse's Halloween reboot trilogy, revives The Exorcist franchise with the 50-years-later sequel to William Friedkin's original 1973 horror classic.

Currently sitting at 30%"rotten" on the Tomatometer, The Exorcist: Believer ranks below the 1973 original ("certified fresh" at 78%) and 1990's The Exorcist III (58%"rotten"), the threequel written and directed by Exorcist author William Peter Blatty.

The new Exorcist movie follows Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.), who has raised his daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett), on his own after the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years earlier. headtopics.com

"Unfortunately, what Green and co. did with Halloween is looking more and more like an exception that proves the rule that this legacy sequel/reboot ('requel') formula isn't a great one.

RogerEbert.com:"The Exorcist: Believer is a pretty good movie that's so stuffed with characters and not-quite-developed ideas that you may come away from it thinking about what it could have been instead... headtopics.com

Bloody Disgusting:"What made The Exorcist so scary and enduring wasn't its concepts of faith or lack thereof but its authentic characters grappling with relatable issues as they venture further into the dark abyss of evil. Believer doesn't spend enough time with any of its characters and instead rushes through all the requisite beats of an Exorcist movie right until it fizzles.

