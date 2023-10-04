The Exorcist: Believer Review - Odom Jr. & Burstyn Elevate Gripping, Tame Horror Revival

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Editor's note: This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the movie being covered here wouldn't exist.

Five years ago, director David Gordon Green brought new life to a beloved and iconic horror franchise by ignoring all previous spinoffs and serving up a direct sequel to the original installment that brought back its formidable leading lady. Now, he attempts to do the same exact thing with yet another horror property.

For The Exorcist: Believer, the focus is primarily on a father, Leslie Odom Jr.'s Vincent Fielding. He's been the sole caregiver for his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) her entire life, as her mother died tragically in an earthquake while on a trip to Haiti. Vincent has devoted himself to raising Angela, and his world is turned upside down when, one night, she doesn't come home.

Though Vincent and Katherine's parents, Miranda (Jennifer Nettles) and Tony (Norbert Leo Butz), are initially thrilled to have their daughters back, it soon becomes apparent the kids are not alright. Green pulls out many of the familiar possession tropes, from unsettling stares to violent head-banging. headtopics.com

As Green's Halloween brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, The Exorcist: Believer features the highly-anticipated return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, Regan's mother who has gone on to study exorcisms in much depth. Vincent seeks her out after his neighbor, devout nurse Ann (Ann Dowd), raises the idea that Angela's problems go beyond general psychological trauma.

The Exorcist: Believer faces the difficult task of attempting to live up to one of the most respected horror movies of all time, and in some ways, Green, who also wrote the screenplay with Peter Sattler, isn't able to recreate the same chills.

