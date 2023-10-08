The Exorcist: Believer Low Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed

David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer is the top film at the box office this weekend, but its gross isn't cause for celebration. The Exorcist: Believer, the first film to stem from Blumhouse's $400-million acquisition of the rights to The Exorcist, will take in $27.2 million in its opening weekend.

ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw awarded only two stars to The Exorcist: Believer in his review. He writes,"The Exorcist: Believer feels like it will go down as an odd and misguided attempt at a direct sequel – one that fails to provide any new soul to the franchise.

Last weekend's winner, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, will end up in second place this weekend. Saw X will likely land in third place, with The Creator and The Nun 2 rounding out this weekend's top five films at the box office. A list of the top 10 movies at the box office this weekend is in the works. headtopics.com

