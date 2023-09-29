The Exorcist: Believer Gets Virtual Fan Experience From Aptos Labs

Fans will be able to immerse themselves even further into the sequel. "Our ultimate goal with Web3 is to craft interconnected digital experiences across all our platforms," Greg Reed, Vice President of Technology Partnerships at Universal Pictures, shared in a statement.

The world of The Exorcist: Believer likely isn't something an audience would want to physically jump into, but thanks to Aptos Labs, audiences can instead get an in-depth look at how the film was brought to life. In a new partnership with Universal Pictures, fans who purchase a ticket to see The Exorcist: Believer through Fandango will be able to immerse themselves in a digital experience that offers up behind-the-scenes looks at the movie, fun filters, digital art, and more, as well as earn the potential to win real-world prizes. The Exorcist: Believer is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 6th.

Per press release,"Universal Pictures and Aptos Labs today jointly announced a fan-fueled complement to the release of Universal's The Exorcist: Believer, a new chapter to the 1973 horror classic, opening October 6th – tickets available now on Fandango. The Exorcist: Believer fan experience – brought to life on Aptos blockchain – gives fans, viewers, and the public an opportunity to immerse themselves in The Exorcist: Believer film, from master of horror Blumhouse. Morgan Creek Entertainment and Halloween franchise director David Gordon Green.

"With horrific and fun filters, digital art, incorporation of movie plot points, and real-world prizes, the experience will enable fans to not only watch the new film, but also to come as close as technologically possible to joining in as a virtual cast member. Throughout the free experience, users can also enter to win a variety of Exorcist: Believer-themed prizes. Starting today, when fans purchase a ticket to The Exorcist: Believer through Fandango, they will receive a redemption code that will provide them access to the digital experience where they can collect exclusive artwork, see behind-the-scenes footage, and use the AR filter to their liking."

The Exorcist: Believer hits theaters on October 6th. You can learn more about the new immersive experience at its official website.

