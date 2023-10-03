The Exorcist: Believer Featurette Introduces the Sequel's Young Victims

The Exorcist: Believer is arriving in theaters in just a matter of days, branching out the iconic horror franchise in some major ways. The film, which is set decades after the original classic, provides a modern-day spin on the paranormal predicament, with two young girls now possessed. A new featurette, which was released by Universal Pictures on Tuesday, highlights those two girls — Angela (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum).

"Well, it's fun. We had a road map that thought, 'You know, if the world will embrace what we're making here, then we'll keep it going,'" director David Gordon Green recently told ComicBook.com of the prospect of a sequel."So we have a nice road map, and then once we got into production, the movie took on a life of its own, and we took some detours on that road. But I'm excited that if this movie is well received and we can keep them cranking, we got some new avenues to explore."

What Is The Exorcist: Believer About?In The Exorcist: Believer, since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own.

What Is The Exorcist: Believer About?In The Exorcist: Believer, since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, see out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like this before: Chris MacNeil.

The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend.

Why Did The Exorcist: Believer Move Release Dates?In August, Blumhouse shocked fans with the announcement that they would be moving The Exorcist: Believer's release date up one week, from October 13th to October 6th. As Jason Blum revealed at the time, the decision was made made following the announcement of Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated Eras Tour movie, which is now scheduled to make a record-breaking debut on the 13th.

"Obviously, we moved off that [date] and we bowed our head to Taylor Swift," Blum revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly."It was too risky to see if 'Exorswift' was going to take or not. People will still have the Exorswift opportunity, so maybe we got to have our cake and eat it too."

Are you excited for The Exorcist: Believer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Exorcist: Believer will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 6th.