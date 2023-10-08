‘The Exorcist Believer’ Domestic Box Office Debut Is Living on a Prayer

The Big Picture Director David Gordon Green and Blumhouse’s second reboot of a major horror franchise, The Exorcist: Believer, is falling short of modest expectations going into its debut weekend.
And while Halloween is among the most recognized brands in horror cinema, the original Exorcist movie, released exactly 50 years ago, has had genuine crossover appeal.
The Exorcist: Believer currently sits at a "rotten" 23% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and could earn only a C CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Collider's Chase Hutchinson called it a "soulless horror sequel." None of this bodes well for the film, which is expected to start a new trilogy, much like Green's Halloween.
Holdovers Occupied All Four Remaining Spots Slipping to second place after topping the box office in its debut last weekend, Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is expected to add $11.7 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to $38 million.
The fourth and fifth spots are going to 20th Century Studios' science-fiction film The Creator and Fathom's faith-based drama The Blind. After underwhelming in its opening weekend, The Creator seems to be having a difficult time bouncing back; the movie is looking to add just over $6 million this weekend, taking its running total to around $25 million.