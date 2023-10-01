'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Is Changing the Franchise's Demon

The Big Picture Cutting a new edge on a fan-favorite story is what it’s all about for David Gordon Green in his upcoming film, The Exorcist: Believer. Putting a spin on the classic and delivering it to a modern audience isn’t the easiest thing to do, but Green was more than up for the challenge. Featuring a (mostly) new set of faces, the filmmaker knew that he wanted to shake things up for the demon as well.

“For the specific demon, which I still haven’t said out loud, we studied Pazuzu from the original film and the relationships within demonology to other friends and family of Pazuzu, and how that might apply to our story,” Green explains. “That was actually one of the very first things that got us rolling, is thinking of what we’re responding to and what is this demon after? What is it seeking?”

The shift from Pazuzu to a new demon will mark perhaps the biggest change from the five other films that currently make up the franchise. In one way or another, the demon that was first introduced in William Friedkin’s 1973 cinematic masterpiece, The Exorcist, has been involved in all the other titles. While it’s likely viewers will hear about Pazuzu in Believer, Green is ready to deviate from the franchise’s ghoul.

A Demonic Makeover On top of the name, the images of Pazuzu and the pain it inflicted on its victims are also synonymous with the films before Believer.

Read more:

Collider »

The Exorcist Believer Director Excited for Sequel Possibilities (Exclusive)David Gordon Green says there's a 'road map' for more Exorcist movies.

For 'The Exorcist: Believer' Director, Less Is More When It Comes to EffectsThe David Gordon Green helmed sequel stars Ellen Burstyn, Jennifer Nettles, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director David Gordon Green on His Future With the Franchise“The idea is we built a road map that I think has so many different avenues that we could take. The world of exorcism and possession is so vast.'

The Exorcist: Believer's Trilogy Future Gets Cautious Update From DirectorGreen may hand the reins off.

How Exorcist: Believer Retcons Previous Installments Explained By ProducerGreen is pulling from his Halloween playbook.

Win 2 tickets to an early screening of The Exorcist: Believer!Enter below for the chance to an early screening of The Exorcist: Believer! Advance Screening of The Exorcist: Believer 7 PM | Tuesday, October 3,...

The Big Picture Cutting a new edge on a fan-favorite story is what it’s all about for David Gordon Green in his upcoming film, The Exorcist: Believer. Putting a spin on the classic and delivering it to a modern audience isn’t the easiest thing to do, but Green was more than up for the challenge. Featuring a (mostly) new set of faces, the filmmaker knew that he wanted to shake things up for the demon as well. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Green explained how he decided on the feature’s new baddie while still paying homage to past foes.

“For the specific demon, which I still haven’t said out loud, we studied Pazuzu from the original film and the relationships within demonology to other friends and family of Pazuzu, and how that might apply to our story,” Green explains. “That was actually one of the very first things that got us rolling, is thinking of what we’re responding to and what is this demon after? What is it seeking?”

The shift from Pazuzu to a new demon will mark perhaps the biggest change from the five other films that currently make up the franchise. In one way or another, the demon that was first introduced in William Friedkin’s 1973 cinematic masterpiece, The Exorcist, has been involved in all the other titles. While it’s likely viewers will hear about Pazuzu in Believer, Green is ready to deviate from the franchise’s ghoul.

A Demonic Makeover On top of the name, the images of Pazuzu and the pain it inflicted on its victims are also synonymous with the films before Believer. By changing the demon, Green also allowed the creative team to not be caged in by any previous iterations. Giving credit to those who molded the new demon and the eerie horror that comes with it, Green said, “We got Christopher Nelson, his incredible makeup team, to do these creations that are very subtly dropped in there, but again, effective when you get those glimpses. It’s kind of unnerving.”

No stranger to revamping a classic horror tale for a new crowd, Green is the man behind the latest batch of Halloween movies, having helmed 2018’s Halloween, 2021’s Halloween Kills, and 2022’s Halloween Ends. When it comes to knowing what to cut and what to add, Green has plenty of experience with both even if his final chapter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ appearance as Laurie Strode was a divisive one.

As for The Exorcist: Believer, audiences can catch the film just in time for the spooky season when it haunts theaters on October 6.