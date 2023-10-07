With the exception of Martin Scorsese, David Cronenberg, and other rock star directors who have expressed overt disdain for superhero movies, Marvel Studios seems like it has had conversations with pretty much every big-name filmmaker in Hollywood.

Green has been rumored for a Star Wars movie, but as it turns out, he's never had any conversations about superhero films. "No, strange, no. Isn't that weird?" Green said."I think it's a bombastic career of someone without a lot of supervision. I think I have a very strict professional discipline.

He also admitted that he doesn't have a ton of interest, thinking of comics in terms of Dennis the Menace and Richie Rich more than superheroes. "I just think I look at things a little bit different, and I also want to minimize visual effects," Green said."I can't wrap a scene that was entirely shot on green screen and feel confident on it, because I don't know what it's going to look like....Those type of question marks make me really insecure. headtopics.com

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own.

But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil. headtopics.com

The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend.

