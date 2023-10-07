The Exorcist 1973 Drops 6 Points On Rotten Tomatoes After Adding Dozens Of New Reviews

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Rotten Tomatoes score for the original The Exorcist has fallen.

In honor of The Exorcist's recent 4K restoration as well as this weekend's The Exorcist: Believer release, which both come shortly before the 50th anniversary of the original movie, Rotten Tomatoes has added more than 70 new reviews to their log for The Exorcist. According to their update announcement, these new reviews also include cataloged contemporary reviews from the 1970s.

Where Are the Negative The Exorcist Reviews Coming From? Despite this sudden, drop, the original The Exorcist remains the only movie in the entire Exorcist franchise to have a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is still a comfortable 20% higher than the next-highest entry, which is 1990's The Exorcist III at 58%. headtopics.com

An examination of the newly added reviews for the movie reveals that only 38 of the movie's whopping 173 reviews are negative in the first place.

Ultimately, the Rotten Tomatoes score can't alter the longstanding reputation of the original The Exorcist. However, the most intriguing element of this new update is a reflection of further cultural context around the movie. Because of its intense and shocking subject matter, the movie has not been received with open arms by every audience. headtopics.com

