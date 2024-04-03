The Evolution of Red Sonja: From Obscurity to Multiverse

In some ways, it feels like a miracle that Red Sonja has become the myth that she is. There's a world where Robert E. Howard's original concept for the character languished in obscurity, as countless other pulp heroines have. There's also a world where—following her comics introduction in 1973—she remained in the Marvel Comics tapestry long after her exit in 1986.

There's no telling how Sonja's sword-and-sorcery gimmick would have fit in the ever-sprawling world of modern Marvel, or if she would have been Flanderized or cast aside in recent years. Instead, since jumping over to Dynamite Entertainment in 2005, Sonja has become the fodder for countless cycles of stories. There has been tons of fantasy fare, as well as different genres, ultimately leading to a literal multiverse of different Sonjas. While it has been fun diving into those various interpretations, it has also meant that it takes a bit more for a good Red Sonja story to stand out

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Red Sonja’ Reboot Star Reveals the Big Differences From the OriginalStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

See Sabrina Carpenter's Style Evolution on the Stage, Red Carpets, and MoreOften described as an IRL Bratz doll, Sabrina Carpenter’s bold choice of bright colors and silhouettes have made her a style stand out recently.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

Opinion: Geothermal energy deserves the red carpet, not red tape“Red tape shouldn’t be allowed to hold back the development of innovative new energy technologies that increase choice and competition on the power grid. But without action from Congress, that may happen in the case of enhanced geothermal technologies.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

Western NY Red Cross shares Rochester's pivotal tie to organization during Red Cross MonthRochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — March is Red Cross Month, which serves as a national reminder to volunteer and donate blood as the organization honors its volunteers.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Oscars celebrities don red pins on the red carpet in call for Gaza cease-fireActor Mark Ruffalo, comedian Ramy Youssef and musicians Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish were among them.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

North Texas cities glow red to celebrate 10th annual Red Cross Giving DayRed lights are shining on buildings and landmarks throughout the North Texas skyline in observance of the 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »