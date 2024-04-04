The Evolution of Festival Fashion: Comfort Meets Boldness

The ever-troubling decision of what to wear pops up every festival season. And in an era when festival fit pics are just as important as what band you choose to stand hours in the sun for, this conundrum takes on a whole different level. For Emma Rogue and Anya Tisdale, the ideal mix of comfort and boldness is key. “I feel like I focus a lot more on comfort and functionality.
In addition to being super bold and maybe a lot more out there than I would in my everyday look,” says Rogue, the owner of the New York City-based vintage store Festival fashion has long been powered by youth culture, and of course, the music they listen to. For years, band merch and casual staples — think: denim cut-offs, graphic T-shirts and sneakers — made up most people’s festival-going wardrobe. But, in the Instagram era, that quickly evolved into bold combos of going-out tops, platform boots and lots of glitter makeu
Festival Fashion Comfort Boldness Youth Culture Music Band Merch Instagram Era
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »
Source: efashionallure - 🏆 721. / 51 Read more »
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »