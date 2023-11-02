The Eugenic Circus Comes to Town

There really is solid evidence of a global population nosedive in the near future. Respected demographers, including UT-Aus­tin economic demographer Dean Spears, predict the human population will peak sometime between the 2060s and 2080s."And then we shrink," Spears wrote in aop-ed last month."Humanity will not reach a plateau and then stabilize. It will begin an unprecedented decline.

In reality, nationalists on the internet, and those willing to fraternize with them, have already latched onto the depopulation fear. They haven't defined consistent policy goals yet, but speakers at the Austin conference variously advocate for the"permanent defeat of the left" and that"babies are good, more babies are better." (We'll get into that later!)Kevin Dolan says he's the man behind it all.

So, do paleoanthropologists agree that we're not all fully human?"No," said John Hawks, the scientist Khan referenced."No paleoanthropologist believes that there are different species in humans today. That is absolutely clear. Scientific evidence shows that all humans today are the same species from the same origin with only very minor differences, mostly within populations. We'regenetically alike.

Though the Collinses say they're not racist, in their interview with Kaschuta they spoke of supporting in vitro fertilization to select for embryos suited to different professions, and generally they talk about all sorts of traits being genetic, including political leaning and various types of intelligence.

