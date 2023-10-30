The escalating Israel-Hamas conflict raises risks of global market contagion, economist says

The impact on global markets was initially limited, as investors viewed the conflict as contained. However, the prospect of a regional spillover has added to a sense of unease.

Mohamed Aly El-Erian, chief economic advisor for Allianz SE, during a Bloomberg Television interview in London, UK, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. El-Erian spoke alongside former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown and economist Michael Spence, his co-authors for their book Permacrisis: A Plan to Fix a Fractured World.

"The longer this conflict goes on, the more likely it will escalate," el-Erian told CNBC's Dan Murphy during a panel session at the AIM Summit in Dubai. El-Erian said that such contagion would compound the already pervasive issues facing the global economy, including stagnating growth, stubbornly high inflation and the broader fragmentation of markets. headtopics.com

