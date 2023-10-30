The escalating Israel-Hamas conflict raises risks of global market contagion, economist says

The impact on global markets was initially limited, as investors viewed the conflict as contained. However, the prospect of a regional spillover has added to a sense of unease.
"The longer this conflict goes on, the more likely it will escalate. The higher the risk of escalation, the higher the risk of contagion to the rest of the world in terms of economics and finance," el-Erian told CNBC.
El-Erian, who is chief economic advisor at Allianz, said that the longer the fighting continues, the greater the chance that it will escalate into a regional conflict with implications for global financial markets."The longer this conflict goes on, the more likely it will escalate," el-Erian told CNBC's Dan Murphy during a panel session at the AIM Summit in Dubai.
"The higher the risk of escalation, the higher the risk of contagion to the rest of the world in terms of economics and finance," he continued. El-Erian said that such contagion would compound the already pervasive issues facing the global economy, including stagnating growth, stubbornly high inflation and the broader fragmentation of markets.The impact on global markets in response to the onset of the war was initially limited, as investors first assessed that the conflict was contained. However, the prospect of a regional spill-over pulling in other players, such as Iran and Lebanon, has added to a sense of unease in markets.