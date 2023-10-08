‘The Equalizer 3’ Global Box Office Packs a Punch as it Lands on Digital

The Big Picture It looks like Sony’s The Equalizer 3 isn’t going to be able to surpass its two predecessors at the box office after all, as it nears the end of its theatrical run and begins its life on home video.

This weekend — its sixth — the film generated around $1.8 million domestically, and it grossed around $6 million from international markets over the course of the last week. This takes The Equalizer 3’s running domestic total to $88 million, and its cumulative worldwide gross to $167 million.

Loosely based on the television series from the 1980s, each film in the trilogy has been directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Denzel Washington in the lead role of an ex-Marine vigilante. With only Mexico left to open this week, The Equalizer 3 has now either played or is currently playing in every major territory in the world. The film’s biggest foreign markets are the U.K. headtopics.com

The Trilogy Is Ending on a Positive Note Even if it isn’t going to be able to end the franchise on a high, commercially speaking, at least everybody involved can take pride in the fact that The Equalizer 3 earned some of the best reviews of the series.

In addition to serving as a reminder of Washington’s significant star-power — the third installment debuted without him having promoted it — The Equalizer trilogy has also facilitated his rebirth as an older action star, similar to what the Taken films were able to do for Liam Neeson in the late 2000s and early 2010s. headtopics.com

The Equalizer 3 – Fireworks Hide Gunshots In A New Deleted Scene



Check out this deleted scene from TheEqualizer3



Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he\u2019s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends\u2019 protector by taking on the mafia.



Directed by: Antoine Fuqua



Written by: Richard Wenk



Based on the television series created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim



Produced by:

Todd Black

Jason Blumenthal

Denzel Washington

Antoine Fuqua

Steve Tisch

Clayton Townsend

Alex Siskin

Tony Eldridge



Executive Producer:

David Bloomfield

Tarak Ben Ammar

Andy Mitchell



Cast:

Denzel Washington

Dakota Fanning

David Denman



