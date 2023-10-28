The Environmental Impact of Toilet Paper and the Rise of Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Conventional toilet paper is made of virgin wood pulp; its production is associated with deforestation and air pollution. Bamboo and recycled toilet paper are eco-friendly alternatives, but they aren't as popular as conventional toilet paper — yet. The global population uses about 42 million tons of toilet paper per year, covering the Earth's circumference almost 50,000 times. China has the highest total toilet paper consumption, but the U.S. leads in average consumption per capita.

Bidets are recommended as a healthier option due to the abrasive nature of toilet paper and the hygienic benefits of water-based methods. The environmental impact is mainly caused by the paper and pulp industries





