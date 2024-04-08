The Enduring Appeal of Globes in the Age of Technology

London globemaker Peter Bellerby says plenty of people are shelling out big money for orbs as large as 50 inches across. In the age of Google Earth, watches that triangulate and cars with built-in GPS, there's something about a globe — a spherical representation of the world in miniature — that somehow endures. London globemaker Peter Bellerby thinks the human yearning to “find our place in the cosmos” has helped globes survive their original purpose — navigation — and the internet.
He says it's part of the reason he went into debt making a globe for his father's 80th birthday in 2008. The experience helped inspire his company, and 16 years later is keeping his team of about two dozen artists, cartographers and woodworkers employed. “You don’t go onto Google Earth to get inspired,” Bellerby says in his airy studio, surrounded by dozens of globes in various languages and states of completion. “A globe is very much something that connects you to the planet that we live on
Globe Globemaker Technology Navigation Inspiration
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »
Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »