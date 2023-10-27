The Elder Scrolls 6 Upgrading Major Skyrim Feature

The Elder Scrolls 6 may be years away -- as it just entered production in August -- but Bethesda Game Studios naturally has outlined what it wants to carry over from Skyrim, what it wants to upgrade, and what it wants to scrap altogether. And considering Skyrim is over a decade old, it likely needs lots of upgrading and scrapping. The standards and expectations for open-world RPGs have change a lot since then.

According to Bruce Nesmith, the lead designer on Skyrim, who left Bethesda Game Studios before The Elder Scrolls 6 left pre-production, he was able to convince director and executive producer, Todd Howard, to scrap the magic system in Skyrim and start over from scratch. Of course, Nesmith has no idea what of his work will end up being in The Elder Scrolls 6, but it's safe to assume they didn't revert on the decision to rework the magic system.

"The whole magic system for Skyrim, I persuaded to let me throw out the baby and the bathwater and let me restart from scratch, and he trusted me enough to do that," said Nesmith while speaking to MinnMax."There will probably still be traces of that in ." headtopics.com

Nesmith continued, noting that while the magic system was redone when he was there, he's anticipating the leveling system in Skyrim to carry over to The Elder Scrolls 6. "The whole, 'you do it to get better at it,' while that was not my unique idea, I had a large hand in that. That's absolutely going to continue," said the former Bethesda Game Studios developer."A lot of the concepts dealing with how you level and things like that, there'll be a bunch of new ideas thrown in, but I'm betting some of the stuff that I worked on will still survive to the new one.

So far, none of this information has drawn out any comment from anyone still working on the game. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take this information with a grain of salt. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

Police arrest intruder at RFK Jr.'s home, Larry Elder drops out and more campaign takeawaysSen. Tim Scott also urged more donations to try and make the third GOP debate. Read more ⮕

Larry Elder Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses TrumpConservative talk radio host Larry Elder announced Thursday that he was ending his 2024 Republican campaign for president and endorsing former President Donald Trump. Read more ⮕

Larry Elder suspends 2024 presidential campaign, endorses Donald TrumpHe's a familiar face in the media, and was the leading Republican vote-getter in the recent California recall election. Now Larry Elder is setting his sights on the White House. He tells 'The Final 5's' Jim Lokay why he's in the race, and why he says he's been shunned from the GOP debate stage so far. Read more ⮕

Larry Elder drops out of 2024 race and endorses TrumpMabinty Quarshie is the national politics correspondent for the Washington Examiner. Before joining the Washington Examiner, Mabinty was a national political reporter and assistant elections editor at USA Today. She holds a bachelor’s from George Mason University and a master’s in journalism from Georgetown University. Read more ⮕

Radio host Larry Elder ends Republican presidential campaign and endorses Donald TrumpConservative talk radio host Larry Elder says he is ending his 2024 Republican campaign for president. He is the fourth major candidate to suspend or end his campaign. Read more ⮕

How elder abuse is defined in California lawsState statutes outline exactly what mistreatment means for elders and dependent adults Read more ⮕