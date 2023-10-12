The Eagles' 'Brotherly Shove' has been unstoppable, but should it be legal?

Everyone at SoFi Stadium knew what play was coming. Fox’s broadcast crew even called it ahead of time.“They have to,” responded color analyst Greg Olson, adding that it was “a no-brainer.”
“There are very few things you can take to the bank in the NFL,” Olson said on the Fox broadcast. “This is clearly one of them.” . The NFLPA intends to gauge player concerns about the play and work with the league to review injury data.
Pushing the ball carrier forward was forbidden at the highest levels of football until the NFL removed that language from its rulebook in 2005 and college football followed suit in 2013. The rule change was meant to eliminate a tricky judgment call for referees, but it also opened a loophole for teams to exploit.
Terralle Johnson remembers exactly what crossed his mind when Kansas State coaches first asked him to run up behind the quarterback and try to push him forward.
The battle scars proved worthwhile for Ertz as his offensive line fired off the ball quicker, as he learned to identify what gap to target and as his pushers became more adept at redirecting him when necessary.
It also helps that Philadelphia boasts one of the NFL’s most respected offensive line coaches. Jeff Stoutland has helped mold a former rugby player, karate black belt, college quarterback and walk-on running back into the pillars of one of the most feared offensive lines in football.
"Unpopular opinion: If they weren't allowed to push from behind, the Eagles would still be just as successful at QB sneaks," three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt."Yes it helps, but the push isn't the reason it's successful. The OLine and Jalen are.
