BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Taylor Fork Creek, a tributary of Montana’s famed Gallatin River south of Bozeman, rushes downstream from the steeply slanted high peaks of the Taylor Peaks to the west, wending through a high mountain and wildflower-studded meadow as the horse corrals for theyou can’t be certain they’re referring to America’s first national park.

“If Montana wasn’t already on the map, and if people have seen ‘Yellowstone,’ it certainly is now,” she said. Out of an extended family of 10 from the suburbs of Minneapolis, Greta Anderson was the only one who’d ridden a horse before staying at the Nine Quarter Circle Ranch. Her in-laws planned the trip for her family and her husband’s siblings. For everyone it was their first trip to Montana.

“It’s as beautiful as I thought it’d be,” said Anderson. “Why would anyone want to live anywhere else?” Anderson admitted that she and her family, along with the other guests, talked a lot about the show throughout their stay. They joked about which of the ranch’s wranglers look like characters from the show. headtopics.com

His grandparents started Johnson’s cafe in 1950, first serving the Park Service’s trail crew and expanding to cater to the public. St. Goddard was the Blackfeet’s attorney general. After his mother’s death in 2016, he resigned and took ownership of Johnson’s, which is on the border of the Blackfeet reservation.

