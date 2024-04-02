The Dumbest Culture War: Sydney Sweeney's Breasts and the Death of Woke

Out of all the erogenous zones, boobs are the jolliest, aren’t they? Sacks of fat and glands and ducts that add up to something far greater than the sum of their parts. You can feed babies with them; they look great in oil on canvas; I sometimes find it comforting to cup mine when I’m feeling a bit stressed.

They’re simply very well-designed bits of kit, which is exactly why it pains me that, in the past few weeks, good old breasts have found themselves at the epicenter of possibly the dumbest culture war of our time. “Are Sydney Sweeney’s breasts double-D harbingers of the death of woke?” That’s the totally normal and and not at all deranged question right-wing Canadian title The National Post posed a few weeks ago after the actor hosted Saturday Night Live. You’d think the 26-year-old had announced a Fox News x The Grim Reaper lingerie collab live on air, but no: she had simply worn a low-cut dress and cracked a few jokes about Hooter

