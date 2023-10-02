The Dollarita is back: Applebee’s revives $1 margarita in hopes of boosting sales

Cops detained wrong couple in Applebee’s for hit-and-run while actual suspects hid in bathroom: court docs

The popular chain aired a commercial during Sunday night’s Jets-Chiefs game on NBC announcing the alcoholic beverage revival after a three-year hiatus. The ad, which was set to the song “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, was titled: “You asked. We delivered.”

“You’re welcome, America,” the narrator said in the commercial, alluding to customer demand for the restaurant chain to bring back the drink. The Dollarita returned to menus Oct. 1 at Applebee’s 2,000 locations nationwide — but the $1 deal will only last for a limited time, according to a spokesperson. headtopics.com

Applebee’s said that the Dollarita “will have neighborhoods throughout the country buzzin’ with excitement all month long.”“After more than three years of listening to guests in-restaurant and on social tell the brand how much they miss the Dollarita® it is finally back!” a spokesperson for the chain said.

Applebee’s parent company, Dine Brands, reported a 1% decline in sales in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.Applebee’s announced the move in a commercial that aired Sunday night during NBC’s telecast of the Jets-Chiefs game.

