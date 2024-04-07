The Disappearing Winter: A Personal Experience

When I moved to the Midwest from the mid-Atlantic back in 2016, I steadied myself against a reality I'd not grown up with: a real winter. Sure, my former home has seen its share of apocalyptic snowstorms, but such things were newsworthy because they happened infrequently. So mild were our winters that the local D.C. press fleet would frequently loan out cars in January or February that had never been swapped off of their factory summer or high-performance all-season rubber.
I recall one "commutageddon" episode during which I had to navigate the back roads of Anne Arundel County behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer Ralliart. It had all-wheel-drive, sure, but useless summer tires. I managed, but just. Over the five years since I relocated, winter has been in steady retreat. Gone are the intense polar vortexes and frozen lakes. Any winter precipitation is as likely as not to be rain or only just-frozen slop these day
Winter Midwest Snowstorms Polar Vortexes Precipitation
