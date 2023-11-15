The Disappearance of Shere Hite: Uncovering a Forgotten Feminist Icon

Sex researcher Shere Hite's groundbreaking work on female sexuality is explored in the documentary 'The Disappearance of Shere Hite'. Hite's best-selling book 'The Hite Report' challenged societal norms and revealed that women didn't need men to achieve orgasm. Despite her significant contributions, Hite's name has been largely forgotten.





🏆 11. latimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Silencing Of A Sex Researcher Explored In Award-Winning ‘The Disappearance Of Shere Hite’Sex researcher Shere Hite became a media sensation in the mid-1970s with the publication of her groundbreaking study of female sexuality, The Hite Report. Then came the furious backlash. Hite’s ex…

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

AFF Review: The Disappearance of Shere HiteNew documentary is a timely reminder of the sexologist's work

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Dakota Johnson Brings Sex Researcher Shere Hite to Life in a Dazzling New DocumentaryFrom Hite’s work demystifying the female orgasm to her penchant for a luxe wardrobe and interiors, director Nicole Newnham’s film captures the many hidden lives of a feminist icon.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

A Sex Researcher Reveals Her Intimate Survey Questions In Exclusive Clip From ‘The Disappearance Of Shere Hite’EXCLUSIVE: In the mid-1970s most American women remained silent about their sexual feelings – how they achieved orgasms, what they liked to do in bed. It was a major taboo to explore such a topic. …

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

A Sex Researcher Reveals Her Intimate Survey Questions In Exclusive Clip From ‘The Disappearance Of Shere Hite’EXCLUSIVE: In the mid-1970s most American women remained silent about their sexual feelings – how they achieved orgasms, what they liked to do in bed. It was a major taboo to explore such a topic. …

Source: DEADLINE - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »

Joran van der Sloot Admits to Murdering Natalee Holloway Almost Two Decades After Her DisappearanceJoran van der Sloot admits to murdering Natalee Holloway almost two decades after her disappearance. Natalee Holloway’s mother, Beth Holloway, was seen leaving the Alabama courtrooms and told the press, “Today, I can tell you with certainty that after 18 years, Natalee's case is solved. As far as I'm concerned, it's over. It's over.

Source: etnow - 🏆 11. / 81,9 Read more »