The difference between Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and their motives

NBC News’ Matt Bradley details the difference between Hamas militants and Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group.

NYT Labels Hamas as ‘Hamas Terrorists,’ Then Revises to ‘Hamas Gunmen’ Before Changing BackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Israel War Map Shows IDF Clashes With Hamas and HezbollahThe Institute for the Study of War assessed that action by Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon 'could expand the war to a second front.'

Fighting with Israel signals coordination between Hamas and Hezbollah, analysts sayAnalysts have long accused Iran of backing militant groups in the region to counter Israel.

Hezbollah, Hamas claim attacks on Israel from LebanonThe Palestinian Hamas group has claimed a rocket attack and the Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged fire with Israel in a third day of violence at the border that has opened up a new front for Israel as it battles Hamas militants in Gaza.

Dirigente de Hamas dice que ni Irán ni Hezbollah estuvieron involucrados en incursión a IsraelUn alto dirigente de Hamas aseguró el lunes que sólo un pequeño número de los principales comandantes en Gaza tenía conocimiento sobre la incursión a gran escala que se lanzó a Israel, pero que aliados como Irán y el grupo libanés Hezbollah “se sumarán a la batalla si Gaza es sujeta a una guerra de aniquilación”.

Israel-Hamas war updates: Troops mass at Gaza border; Hezbollah and Israel exchange shellingThe U.S. and Egypt are in talks over a potential humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli-Hamas conflict enters its fifth day.