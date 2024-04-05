The Dial of Fiona Krüger’s Latest Watch Is Cracked—and That’s the Point

A relative newcomer to the world of haute horlogerie , Fiona Krüger burst on the scene in 2018 with her floral-themed central flying tourbillon watch called Dahlia. Now, her latest watch, Ulysse , is a collaborative timepiece made with one of watchmaking's original independent watchmakers.

The dial of Ulysse is intentionally cracked, adding a unique and artistic touch to the design. This daring and avant-garde watch continues to solidify Fiona Krüger's reputation as a groundbreaking watchmaker.

