I got the deal of a lifetime the other day. Never in my life did I think I’d own a bottle of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 . But then the preship email confirmation came in, and here I am, practically owning it. One 2.4 oz. bottle of the eau de parfum retails for $325. It can typically be found in the vanities and personal auras of those wealthy enough to afford such an indulgence, e.g. Olivia Rodrigo and Kacey Musgraves.
It smells like diamonds soaked in amber, jasmine, and fat. But I didn’t get the eau de parfum. I got the extrait de parfum, which smells like diamonds that have been brined in the eau de parfum for 100 years. According to the brand, this concentrated version “intensifies” the EDP. At la Maison, it costs $465. On TikTok Shop, I got it for $54 and change. All I had to do was turn a blind eye to the store it came from, which is called Restaurant Fried Chicken Group LL
Deal Lifetime Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Perfume Luxury Discounted Concentrated Version
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
CryptoMondays Paris to Host Unforgettable Gathering During Paris Blockchain WeekCryptoMondays Paris, the French hub of the world's largest community focused on Web3 live events, is set to host an unforgettable gathering during Paris Blockchain Week. Founded in 2018, CryptoMondays has grown to encompass over 60,000 members globally across 50+ cities. This event promises to be a highlight of the blockchain calendar.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »