I got the deal of a lifetime the other day. Never in my life did I think I’d own a bottle of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 . But then the preship email confirmation came in, and here I am, practically owning it. One 2.4 oz. bottle of the eau de parfum retails for $325. It can typically be found in the vanities and personal auras of those wealthy enough to afford such an indulgence, e.g. Olivia Rodrigo and Kacey Musgraves.

It smells like diamonds soaked in amber, jasmine, and fat. But I didn’t get the eau de parfum. I got the extrait de parfum, which smells like diamonds that have been brined in the eau de parfum for 100 years. According to the brand, this concentrated version “intensifies” the EDP. At la Maison, it costs $465. On TikTok Shop, I got it for $54 and change. All I had to do was turn a blind eye to the store it came from, which is called Restaurant Fried Chicken Group LL

Deal Lifetime Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Perfume Luxury Discounted Concentrated Version

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Allure_magazine / 🏆 473. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Travels to Disneyland Paris: ‘Sunday Fun Day’‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins shared photos from the cast’s recent excursion to Disneyland Paris as they continue filming for season 4

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

CryptoMondays Paris to Host Unforgettable Gathering During Paris Blockchain WeekCryptoMondays Paris, the French hub of the world's largest community focused on Web3 live events, is set to host an unforgettable gathering during Paris Blockchain Week. Founded in 2018, CryptoMondays has grown to encompass over 60,000 members globally across 50+ cities. This event promises to be a highlight of the blockchain calendar.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Paris police remove dozens of migrants from Paris City Hall 100 days before Olympic GamesDozens of migrants were removed from the forecourt of Paris City Hall by Paris police 100 days leading up to the beginning of the Olympic games in the capital.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

On the Paris: Paris Fashion Week Highlights—Plus, Stylist Danielle Goldberg Is Ready for the OscarsChloe and Chioma are joined by Nicole Phelps and Laura Ingham to discuss the highlights of Paris Fashion Week. Then, Chloe and Vogue’s Leah Faye Cooper sit down with celebrity stylist Danielle Goldberg to talk about making Hollywood’s It girls shine during awards season.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Francis Scott Key bridge collapse: Shipping customers could see costly impact, delaysRob Wile is a breaking business news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Recovery begins for 6 workers presumed dead after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapseThe U.S. Coast Guard will be back out Wednesday 6 a.m. to begin their search and recovery efforts after Baltimore, Maryland's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »