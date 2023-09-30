The deadly Armenia conflict is Russia at its worst

The recent flare-up between Armenia and Azerbaijan reflects a desire by Russia to retain its regional relevance in the face of its mounting disaster in Ukraine. Indeed, Moscow’s abysmal performance in Ukraine hasto such an extent that it no longer dictates developments along its edges.

And much as it invaded Ukraine to disrupt its pivot toward NATO and the West, Moscow is now collaborating with Azerbaijan to dismantle Armenian sovereignty to score a much-needed win.

Hundreds have been killed and thousands displaced in this latest flare-up, which has seen Azerbaijan retake the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region while also occupying territories within Armenia itself.

Even as it struggles in Ukraine, Russia is working hard to preserve its authoritarian orbit.But like in Ukraine, Russia has proven unable to fully contain Armenia, a small democracy of 2.9 million people — perfectly exemplifying Moscow’s newfound paralysis.to retain a sense of regional authoritarianism in the face of failure in Ukraine. headtopics.com

Along with expelling ethnic Armenians, democracy is the target of Russian-back Azerbaijani forces.

