The dead live on as long as the living remember

Camden, S.C. — They say our lives go on after death only as long as the last person who remembers us. Except for a few notables of history, this means we live for a couple or three generations before photographs fade and family stories are forgotten.
My thinking changed on Jan. 9, 2021, when a couple in my neighborhood were murdered in their home and their house was set ablaze. I didn’t know Steven and Nancy Hales, but I’ve become a bit obsessed with them, not out of morbid curiosity but out of respect for lives so horribly extinguished — and the real possibility that any memories of them will be short-lived. The Haleses had no children and they lived private lives. “They weren’t social,” as one neighbor described them to me.As far as I know, I never laid eyes on them.
The Haleses bought a lot, Richardson told me. Steven, especially, had an educated eye. She recalls a time when he noticed a heavy, etched-glass pitcher inside a cabinet and exclaimed, "Oh, where did you get that 18th-century English pitcher?" When she opened the cabinet for him, he said, "I have to have it.
First responders found a large pool of blood in the driveway, and the bodies of Steven and Nancy Hales in the kitchen. Their throats had been slashed. It would be an understatement to say that the murders shocked the town. No one could imagine such a thing happening in this peaceful, historic place — especially in the Haleses’s neighborhood, which is filled with cottages that survived the Civil War. General William T.
Knotts was scheduled for trial this year during the week of Sept. 25 but decided instead to plead guilty. Calling him "evil personified," Judge Donald B. Hocker sentenced Knotts tofor two counts of murder, two counts of desecration of human remains, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, arson in the second degree and grand larceny.