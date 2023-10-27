The DEA is making it easy to get rid of unused or expired medication safely

. It's important to safely get rid of the meds. Unused prescription drugs that are thrown in the trash can be retrieved and then abused or illegally sold.

"If there's stuff in your medicine cabinet, your teenage kids or other people can get into it or other people that are having, you know, maybe a mental health emergency and they decide to take everything in their cabinet, which I've seen a lot of as an emergency physician," Dr.Stephen Maher with the Mayo Clinic.

Flushing pills down the toilet can cause problems at sewage treatment plants and can actually get into the groundwater and soil. , type in your zip code and address and drop off unused or expired medications. That includes pet medications. There are no questions asked. headtopics.com

