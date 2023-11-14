The Dangers of Quiet Quitting and Quiet Cutting in the Workplace

First came "quiet quitting," as disgruntled employees decided to do as little work as possible while at the office. Companies hard pressed to fill job openings found themselves putting up with employee disengagement and When the labor market began to cool, some equally disgruntled employers decided to put their own spin on the phenomenon.

If they had to tolerate unproductive employees as their businesses became less profitable, why not turn the tables? "Quiet cutting" entered the corporate vocabulary, adding insult to already stressed workers. If you’re not yet familiar with the term, quiet quitting involves reassigning or relocating current employees rather than firing them, or simply cutting wages and salaries. While these tactics may have an immediate and positive impact on your bottom line, beware. The long-term and ancillary effects of this practice may come back to haunt you. Here’s why—and what you might consider doing instead.. And you’ve probably invested a tremendous amount of time and resources in building your

