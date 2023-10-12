'The Curse' Trailer Puts Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder in Danger

The Big Picture Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder prepare to deal with the unexpected in a new trailer for The Curse, the Showtime television series set to premiere on Paramount+ on November 10.

The new trailer introduces Whitney Siegel (Stone) and her husband, Asher (Fielder), as a couple who are ready to start their new life together. With their upcoming production, Flipanthropy, starting its filming schedule, everything seems to be going well for the both of them. But things change when Asher gives money to a little girl before snatching it back, making the girl curse him in return.

The Curse will also feature Benny Safdie stepping into the role of Dougie Schecter, the producer of Flipanthropy, as he becomes one of the main witnesses to see how the couple's marriage goes through a rough patch. The show will see the filmmaker taking a break from directing, after working on Uncut Gems a few years ago. headtopics.com

Emma Stone Returns to Television The Curse will mark the first time Emma Stone stars in a television role since 2018's Maniac, a story that saw the La La Land star playing a woman who was a part of a complex social experiment.

You can check out the new trailer for The Curse below, before the series premieres on Paramount+ on November 10:

