'The Crucible of Hate': Darth Vader's Road to Redemption Begins with 1 Question

In a preview of Grek Pak, Raffaele Ienco, Federico Blee, and Joe Caramagna's Star Wars: Darth Vader #39, Darth Vader does battle with the Octuptarra droid - a superweapon hidden on Mustafar, and now under the command of the viral AI known as the Scourge. As Vader battles, he is advised by Arex - the former droid of Jedi Master Kirak Infil'a - to ask himself, "who do you really hate?" Sith power derives from hatred, and if he's going to unlock his former control, Vader needs to know the true source of his rage. Enjoy the issue's preview and official summary, below:

Darth Vader Is Exploring the Core of His Hate THE CRUCIBLE OF HATE! The DROID SCOURGE takes over one of DARTH VADER’S closest allies—and seizes one of MUSTAFAR’S greatest weapons! To survive, Vader must finally reclaim his control over THE FORCE by exploring his deepest hatred. Featuring the answer to the terrifying question: Who does Vader hate more than anyone else in the galaxy?

This question actually has a fascinating history in Star Wars comics. When Darth Vader and Darth Maul battled in Star Wars Tales #9, the two Sith were incredibly evenly matched, but Vader eventually slaughtered Maul by stabbing his lightsaber through his own stomach. When Maul asked what Vader could hate enough to triumph over him, the former Jedi replied, "myself." While that story isn't part of current canon, it's the obvious answer this issue, even as Vader seemingly considers naming Qui-Gon Jinn or Palpatine in the preview.

Darth Vader Must Face His Self-Hatred to Survive For years, Vader has loathed Obi-Wan Kenobi, and he makes no secret of his blazing hatred for his Sith master Darth Sidious. However, the truth of Anakin Skywalker's tragic life is that his own desperation and rage destroyed him, even as both the Jedi and the Sith wronged him and took advantage of a young child with immense potential. Following the opening of the Fermata Cage, the Force is currently in flux, causing Vader's Force powers to grow to uncontrollable new extremes - Darth Vader is currently unable to use his Force powers, except when focused through the Zaly shield. The summary hints that Vader's answer can bring back his control, making it clear how major this realization is in his lifetime.

Vader Is Taking a Major Step Towards Redemption Indeed, Darth Vader having to confront his own self-hate could be a major stepping stone to his eventual redemption. As the embodiment of the Sith, Palpatine is fed by negative emotion - he benefits both from Vader hating him and from Vader hating himself. It's love that will eventually overthrow Palpatine and bring back Anakin Skywalker, but the admission that Vader is ultimately responsible for his own suffering is an essential step towards him allowing himself to see his son as more than competition for the Sith's power. Hopefully, Darth Vader is about to take that step - if only to reclaim the power to conquer yet another almighty foe.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #39 is available from Marvel Comics October 4.