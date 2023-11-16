The Crown's sixth season to focus on modern British royal family

A journey that began with Queen Elizabeth 's 1947 wedding to Prince Philip in the first season will come to a close with a drama-filled storyline from the modern British royal family in the sixth season of ' The Crown .' Season Five depicted events between 1992 and 1997, including the marital turmoil and eventual divorce between Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles.

The show also covered the emotional interview Diana gave the BBC in 1992 about life in the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth 's ' annus horribilis ' that included three of her children separating from their partners and a fire at Windsor Castle. So what time period will the final season be covering? Here's what to know. When does Season 6 of ' The Crown ' come out? The first part of the highly anticipated final season of the Netflix hit will be released on Nov. 16, followed by the second part coming out on Dec. 1





