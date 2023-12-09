The Crown's Final Season Takes Aim at the Monarchy

At one point during next week's six-episode final installment of The Crown, a newly elected Tony Blair declares during a speech: 'We must change not just the politics of this country, but the soul of this country.' It's a clear shot across the bow, intentional or not, at the traditionalist, hidebound monarchy at the heart of Netflix's critically acclaimed series, which takes its final bow come Dec.

14 with the introduction of a new era of Royals -- and which is also just one of a jam-packed slate of Netflix releases coming over the next seven days. Regarding The Crown, specifically, what's coming next week is part two of the sixth and final season of creator Peter Morgan's addictive drama about the UK's Royal Famil





