'The Crown' Director: No Shots Of Diana’s Dead Body In Season 6

EXCLUSIVE: The director of Netflix drama The Crown‘s episodes re-creating Princess Diana’s death in Paris 26 years ago has revealed the extraordinary efforts that went into ensuring it was handled with tact. Speaking exclusively to Deadline, Christian Schwochow, who directed the three crucial Season 6 episodes that feature what are likely to be some of the most talked

EXCLUSIVE: The director of Netflix drama The Crown‘s episodes re-creating Princess Diana’s death in Paris 26 years ago has revealed the extraordinary efforts that went into ensuring it was handled with tact. Speaking exclusively to Deadline, Christian Schwochow, who directed the three crucial Season 6 episodes that feature what are likely to be some of the most talked

United States Headlines Read more: DEADLINE »

9K pro-Palestinian protestors take over Brooklyn Bridge, call for elimination of Jewish state: 'By any means'Crowd gathers in Crown Heights for pro-Palestine rally blocks away from major Jewish festival Read more ⮕

The Crown Showrunner Says the Queen's Death Changed Series' EndingShowrunner Peter Morgan says The Crown will address Queen Elizabeth's death. Read more ⮕

New NHLPA executive director understands challenges posed by Gary Bettman and ownersNew NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh understands how an entrenched commissioner beloved by owners will pose challenges for him. Read more ⮕

Constantine 2 Gets A Very Positive R-Rated Update From DC Sequel DirectorKeanu Reeves is coming back as DC's Hellblazer for Constantine 2, and the movie's director has now offered an exciting update on the sequel. Read more ⮕

Five Nights at Freddy's Director Addresses That Connection to ScreamEmma Tammi breaks down the film's ending and whether she has plans for a sequel Read more ⮕

He Lifeng: China's economy tsar made director of key Party commissionHe Lifeng: China's economy tsar made director of key Party commission Read more ⮕