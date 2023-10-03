The creators of Skelly, the 12-foot skeleton, talk about how the Halloween decoration became a viral hit

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

The creators of Skelly, the 12-foot skeleton, talk about how the Halloween decoration became a viral hitThere are still weeks to go until Halloween, but you're late to the game if you want 'Skelly' to spook the neighbors.

Amazon's $6 Halloween Bats Are the Easy & Spooky Wall Decor You Need This FallAt less than $6 for 100 of these creatures of the night, the spooky-for-your-buck value is out of this world!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Halloween Decor Has Delicious Nod to Their Blended FamilyKourtney Kardashian showed off her and husband Travis Barker’s spooky gingerbread house, which included a nod to all of the kids in the Kardashian-Barker brood.

Firefighters called to raging house blaze — it was just ‘amazing Halloween decor’The Glens Falls Fire Department responded to a “confirmed structure fire” in the upstate city on Saturday — and firefighters were shocked by what they saw.

A Neighborhood In Utah Is Transforming Into Barbieland For Halloween & We’re ObsessedDaybreak neighborhood in South Jordan, Utah, has transformed into the pink paradise of Barbieland this Halloween.

Chic, Simple and Easy Halloween Costumes for Women Over 50Here are simple and easy Halloween costumes for women over 50 to pull together to embrace the spirit of the season in style, effortlessly.